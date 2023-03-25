ELK HORN — Non-certified staff will see about $1 per hour increase, following a mid-year raise of $1 and another $1 at the end of the year, according to Superintendent Trevor Miller, adding the district was trying to stay competitive for the non-certified staff. Insurance, where it is covered, is also included. The increases were approved during the school board meeting earlier this week.
Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Approves Raises for Non-Certified Staff
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
