The Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, Oct. 18 with Nancy Misenor and Judy Ryan as Hostesses. Twenty seven members were present. Advisory Board member, Jon Jordan, reminded us to sign up for helping in the Health Unit and suggested that he would take signed up members on a tour of the Health Unit after the meeting.
