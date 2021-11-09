The Griswold Community School District’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Program will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Griswold Middle School/High School Auditorium. Guest speaker for the event is United States Navy Commander Senior Chief Yeoman, Philip Demson.
Chief Demson is a native of Omaha currently serving as the Flag Writer for the U.S. Strategic Command. He recently assumed the duties as the Navy Element’s Collateral Duty Command senior chief. The Chief has over 20-years of military experience and several awards, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and various unit and campaign awards.
The Griswold School District is preparing to send cards to persons currently serving in the military. You may submit the names of servicemen and women to Hannah Biebaum at 712-778-2152 or hbierbaum@griswoldschools.org.