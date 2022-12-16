Longtime Boy Scout leaders retiring from role

Melissa Ihnen, Bernice Baier, and Dave and Karen Miller are retiring from leadership roles in the boy scouts.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Four long time Boy Scout leaders for Troop 54 are retiring from their leadership roles, and a reception will be held for them on Dec. 18.

