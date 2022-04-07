Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning. Windy and remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 41F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.