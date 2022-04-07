ATLANTIC - A Community Shred Day at the Atlantic Public Library, put on by the Friends of the Library and Boy Scout Troop #54 is coming up on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event gives residents a chance to have documents shredded and help out the local food pantry all at the same time. Bring your items to be shredded to the Atlantic Public Library, approaching the parking lot from the alley and volunteers will help with the items to be shredded. Then you can help the Atlantic Food Pantry by contributing non-perishable food items or cash through Troop #54’s Scouting for Food drive. Members of the troop will gather your food or cash donations, you won't even have to get out of your car.
Friends of the Library also note that the Spring Book Sale is coming up April 20-23 and donations for the book sale are being accepted now. Officials ask those donating to bring their donation of books to the library - bring them in to be dropped off, please do not put them in the library book drop box.