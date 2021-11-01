AUDUBON — The Audubon School Board will meet and review bids received for the High School/Middle School building renovation project tonight during a special meeting, and will consider issuing contracts for four bid packages with alternates.
While the district didn’t receive a lot of bids for the project — and those that did come in were way over estimates — Superintendent Eric Trager said this time things were better. Each of the four bid packages had at least two or three bids. “I think we have more to work with,” he said.
The board will consider awarding contracts tonight, assuming approval of low bids, and will also consider adding to their borrowing power beyond the general obligation bonds that were approved in March 2020. Trager said the district could authorize the sale of bonds borrowing against the districts sales tax revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $7.6 million, to assure they had enough to cover the cost of the work. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the high school board room tonight.