Rose Theater raises funds for Fire & Rescue Association (copy)

Pictured (left to right) are: Nate Vorm, Rose Theater board member; Dave Witt, Audubon Fire and Rescue Association; Angie Williams, Theater board member presenting a check to Witt and Max Dreher,board member.

During the weekend of 9/11 The Rose Theater showed the movie, “World Trade Center” as a free-will donation to raise money toward the new Audubon Fire and Rescue fire station building project. Officials with the Rose Theater were able to write a check for $1,522. “Thank you to everyone who supported this special show for our local heroes and keep up the good work!” officials said.

