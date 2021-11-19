With Thanksgiving just a week away, Harvest Market 2021 is releasing a full vendor lineup. This year the lineup includes Pomodoro, a homemade fresh Italian food truck that offers homemade pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and desserts.
Harvest Market is being held at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic) on Monday, Nov. 22 from 3-7 p.m. The market is held the Monday before Thanksgiving so customers can pick-up local food, decorations, and gifts to enjoy at holiday celebrations. Harvest Market 2021 offers premium local produce, meats, baked goods, desserts including pies, cheesecakes, and cupcakes, and other local foods such as granola, eggs, honey, jams, jellies, and syrups. The market also offers locally-made craft products including seasonal candles, goat milk soaps, holiday and home decorations, and products that make great gifts, such as doll clothes, children’s books, beauty products, tumblers, and more. Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food and A-Town SmokeShack will be offering prepared food, so hungry shoppers don’t have to make plans for dinner.
Harvest Market 2021 offers both in-person shopping and pre-ordering (with an option to drive-through pickup). Pre-ordering is recommended for customers who want to plan on a particular food item at their Thanksgiving celebration, and customers who are exhibiting signs of illness or social distancing to slow
the spread of COVID-19. Some vendors, such as Miss NiNi’s Fine Desserts and Claire’s Cinnamon Rolls, are only offering pre-ordered products this year.
Harvest Market Vendor Lineup:
Visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com to pre-order and for the latest information on the vendor lineup.
Vendors offering pre-ordering only (These vendors offer no in-person shopping):
• Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts - handmade pies and cheesecakes
• Claire's Cinnamon Rolls - Frosted cinnamon rolls, caramel pecan rolls
• Harrisdale Farmstead - Produce: Pie pumpkins, butternut squash, garlic
Vendors offering pre-ordering and in-person shopping:
• A-Town SmokeShack - BBQ sandwiches and sides
• Kringle Man - Danish kringle, cream horns, Danish letters, Danish pastries
• Bridgewater Farm (certified organic) – Eggs, Meat, Produce: Squash (acorn, butternut, spaghetti), Potatoes, sweet potatoes, beets, spinach, greens, garlic, carrots, kohlrabi
• Brun Ko Farm - Pasture-raised meats, pies, granola, and more
• Smudge - Bath and body products, soaps, and candles
• Erickson Foods - Produce: carrots, potatoes, squash (acorn, butternut); syrups, fruit butters,
and jellies
• Ter-Bear Honey - Honey
• TJ's Kitchen – Wine bread pastries
• The Pet Bistro - Dog and cat food and treats; cat toys and beds
• Sweet Sisters Vegan - Vegan health and beauty products
• Kingwood Farm - Goat milk Soap, detergent, bath shreds, lotion. Pasture-raised pork, eggs, beef.
• Johnna Joy Designs - Jewelry & more
• Noble Provisions - Beef
Vendors ONLY offering in-person shopping
• Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck -Homemade pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and dessert
• Hilltop Creations - Produce: onions, squash (butternut and buttercup); popcorn, crafts, and plants
• Eblen Embellishments - Decorated kitchen towels, pillows, other soft house goods
• Hygge Cottage - Children's books and bird/squirrel feeders
• The Chalking Teacher - Holiday decorations including wood, glass, and metal chalked surfaces
• DeLaine's Designs - Doll clothes
• DezaRae Farm Soaps - Goat milk lotions and soaps
• Sue's Country Garden - Jams, breads, crisps and cakes, tie blankets for small dogs and cats,
potholder/towel combos, and more
• JD Crafters - A variety of items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe, including
Christmas ornaments and table ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, trays like serving
trays and catch all trays, and many other items.
• Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs - Tumblers and signs
• Connie's Creations
• Frosting Inc. - Cupcakes, pies, baked goods, hot cocoa bombs
• Lefty Lucy Soapworks - Handcrafted all natural soaps, lotion bars, shower steamers, and lip balms
To slow the spread of COVID-19 at Harvest Market, Produce in the Park will be supplying masks to all customers entering the market, and may cap the number of customers shopping in-person. Produce in the Park thanks customers for masking at indoor markets.
For the latest information on Harvest Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) visit the Produce in the Park website where you can sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Harvest Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lindeman Tractor.