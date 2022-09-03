By Connie Esbeck
Descendants of the Jerry and Kathryn Hoover family, hosted by the committee consisting of Richard Griffin, Ronda Chase, and Glenn and Connie Esbeck, was held at the Old Park Hotel in Audubon, on July 8-10. Approximately 65 guests were registered during the three-day reunion.
Guests, mostly from out-of-state begun arriving on Friday afternoon. The committee prepared and served the evening meal to a larger group of 30. The afternoon was spent meeting and greeting relatives; some not seen for several years as the reunion had been postponed two years ago due to COVID. Items began coming in for the family auction to be held on Saturday evening.
Saturday morning breakfast was catered by Jan’s Catering of Audubon while the committee prepared the noon lunch. Everyone had two hours of free time before it was group picture time; a tradition for many years. Jerry and Kathryn (Bauer) Hoover had eight children. They were Alice (Hoover) Bartelt; Elizabeth (Libby) and Earl Griffin; Emma and Harry Graham; Chris and Laura (Mikkelsen) Hoover; Fanny and William (Willie) Hammann; Nora and Carius Jacobsen; George and Alice Mae (Hunt) Hoover; and Ellowene and Alfred Mitch. Descendants of this group came from Iowa; Minnesota; Colorado, Georgia; and Nebraska. After pictures many of the group played Bingo while others went shopping. Olivia Elliott, daughter of Tara and Gray Elliott, assisted Ronda in calling the numbers. She is the daughter of Gray and Tara Elliott and granddaughter of Randy and Kelly Esbeck. A “play” table had been sent up for the younger generation to color and make crafts. More auction items had been brought in and everyone was seeing what they would like to buy. The auction money is used to defray expenses connected with the reunion.
By Saturday evening, most everyone had arrived in time to eat a delicious meal catered by Jan’s Catering. When the meal was finished Mary Porter and Susie Q entertained the group for an hour. As always, Susie Q could get you to do or say something that would cause you to laugh. In the photo you will see (back row) Sam Houston and Sandy (Griffin) Tiedeman. In the front row is Richard Griffin and Ronda (Paulsen) Chase. Susie Q had them simulate being in a car. Each of them had a clue when they were supposed to do an action that represented the clue such as making a horn honk, applying the brakes, etc. As you can see, Ronda is the driver while the other three are passengers. The small children interacted with Susie Q as well.
Following the entertainment, it was time for the business meeting and auction. More items had been brought in and there was a good selection for a purchase. Gray Elliott and Keith Hockgraber were the auctioneers. After the auction, more visiting until it was time to leave for the night.
Sunday morning a hot breakfast was prepared and served by the committee. Some stayed to help the committee clean up before leaving for home; tired, but affirming that we had such a good time.
Guests attending were: Keith and Pat Hochgraber, Detroit Lakes, Minn.; Carolyn and Jim Wilkins, Pheasant Hill; Judy Jewett, Reinbeck; Sandy Tiedeman, Adel; Sam and Karen Houston, Erie, Colo.; Sharon Duran, Lakewood, Colo.; Denny and Jacque Hoover, Guthrie Center; Jon and Diane Esbeck, Brayton; Trudi Crosby, Omaha, Neb.; John and Pam Jensen, Melrose, Minn.; Marlys Winter; and Carol Emerson, both of Moorhead, Mimm.; Tara, Gray, Olivia and Freddie Elliott; Suwanee, Ga.; Randy and Kelly Esbeck, Cumming, Ga.; Michelle and Savanna Jenks and friend Josh Ford, Washington; R.J. Shimon Ill.; North Liberty; Nathan, Jessica, Zach, and Trent Criswell; Gilman; Ashley Criswell, Brandon Bonschmit and children Kinsley, Raelynn; Grinnell; Jennifer and Tatum Henrichs and Adam Cross; Williams; Landon and Katy Faust, Newton; Dani Esbeck, Duncombe; Allen and Linda Piece, Guthrie Center; Perry and Barb Paulsen, Bruce Johnson, and Mardell Sorensen, all of Exira; David and Dianne Ellis, Prole; Glenn and Connie Esbeck; Exira; Dennis Esbeck, Gordon, Neb.; Ronda Paulsen, Council Bluffs; Phyllis Kline, Randy and Ann Doran, Harlan; David and Deb Kline; David Kline II and son, David Kline III, and friend Sydney Bruhe and Dawson Kline and friend, Sarah Kully; Drew Kline; and Ava Kline, all of Omaha, Neb.; Richard Griffin, Exira; Troy Griffin, Des Moines; and Dean and Mary Porter and Susie Q, Panora.