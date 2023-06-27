Members of the Atlantic Elks Club held a Flag Day Ceremony on Flag Day at the Atlantic City Park. Members of the Boy Scouts and the BPO Does Drove #23 also participated. Following the ceremony, the public was invited to a meal and veterans and active military members and one guest received their meal free.
Flag Day Ceremony
Jennifer Nichols
