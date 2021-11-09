The Massena Historical Society will hold their annual Soup and Salad Luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Pat's Church basement on Main St. in Massena. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for viewing and serving will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Colors of gold, silver, crystal, and white will flow and each table will feature a beautiful Christmas centerpiece designed by a local community member. Tins of cookies will be sold and plenty of door prizes will be awarded. Tickets are $10. Handicapped entrance is the back door of the basement.
