Bear Grove Blazers 4-H Meeting Minutes

On Feb 5, 2023, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist church.Roll call was what is your favorite book? The secretary & treasurer's report was read and approved. We then discussed how the 4-H volleyball tournament went, and other old business. Next, we talked about the 4-H endowment pancake supper, which will be held on March 7 at the Cass County Community building. We ended the meeting and made more ty-blankets for the Cass County Hospital.

Tags

Trending Food Videos