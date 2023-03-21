On Thursday, March 16, over 120 AMS band students performed a prepared solo for family members, friends and a judge at the annual solo contest. Judges for the event were Don Struve, retired band director from IKM-Manning Schools, Patti Bekkerus, retired band director from Denison Community Schools, Tom Cronin, elementary band director from Harlan Community Schools and Shelby Cooper, band director from Southwest Valley Community Schools. In each center, a best of center award was given to a brass, woodwind or percussion player that the judge thought played exceptionally well. Best of center awards for sixth grade went to Veda Hayes (flute), Bryson Wagner (clarinet), John McCurdy (trumpet), Josie Miller (tuba) and Charlotte Olsen (bells). Gracelynn Kelley (alto sax), Scott Simonton (alto sax), Liam Messing (trumpet) and Tidus Bateman (trombone) received the award for seventh graders while Jaylynn Rosenbaum (clarinet), Brandon Wagner (clarinet), and Michael Hocamp (marimba) received it for eighth graders. The AMS students are under the direction of Leah O’Donnell.

