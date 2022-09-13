"She’s Been Working On The Railroad" program set for Sept. 18

Dr. Rudolph Daniels

Women have played important roles in the railroad industry since its earliest days in the 1840’s. Women’s work ranges from repairing tracks to holding high corporate offices. Dr. Rudolph Daniels will explain more at his program, She’s Been Working on the Railroad. It will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building, 201 Poplar Street, Atlantic.

