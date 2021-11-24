Melba – You have to take the turkey and then you cook it on the floor. Then you eat it.
Myesam – Put the turkey in the microwave for 7 minutes. Then you eat it.
River – So you put it in the smoker and then you put some seasoning on it. Then you put some eggs on it. It stays in there for one million seconds and then it is burnt. And then that’s it.
Ryleigh – Put it in a pan and get a spatula and cook it up in the oven for 20 minutes. Then let it cool down for a little and then eat it.
Sawyer – Get some tin foil and wrap it around the turkey. Now get a marshmallow stick and put the turkey on the marshmallow stick. Make a fire. Take the marshmallow stick and throw it in the fire with the firewood for 500 hours. Then pull it out and that’s all.
Teagan – Put it in the oven at 6 degrees for 6 hours. Then you pull it out and you let it cool off. Then you start eating it.
Theodore – Put salt on it and cook it on a fryer for 50 minutes. Then you take it out of the oven like you would a pizza. And then you serve it to all the people.
Tynlee – First put it in the oven. Put salt on it and bake it for 20 minutes. Then get it out and put it on a pan. Cut it and put it on a plate. Eat it.
Zariah – First cut it and put it in the oven for 10 minutes at 30 degrees. Stir it and eat.