The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a Night Hike. The Full Moon and Spring Equinox Night Hike will be held at the Outdoor Educational Classroom,  outside of Massena, on Saturday March 19 at 8:30 p.m. Come out for a great night hike, The spring equinox (vernal equinox) marks the astronomical first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. This hike will feature spring equinox facts, folklore, and more! Free to attend. Dress for the weather!

