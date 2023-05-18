Adair and Cass County Extension Partner to host Iowa Master Conservationist Program May-October

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program in Adair and Cass County as a join program between the two county Extension Offices this summer and fall. The program will take place at outdoor parks and public areas within the two counties, providing participants with hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources. The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.

