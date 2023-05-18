Adair and Cass County Extension Partner to host Iowa Master Conservationist Program May-October

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.