GRISWOLD - You will not want to miss hearing author Mike Chapman speak at the Griswold Community Building at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Chapman is considered one of the nation's outstanding historians in the field of wrestling. He has been on national television and is the author of 34 books. He will be speaking on two great Iowa athletes, Earl Caddock and Nile Kinnick. There is no charge other than a free-will donation for the event and light refreshments will be served. Chapman is an extremely popular speaker and is a master storyteller. He will be bringing articles he owns dealing with Caddock and Kinnick. During refreshments, there will be time to meet Chapman and enjoy his vast inventory of sports stories. Watch for future announcements of the event which is sponsored by the Cass County Historical Museum.
