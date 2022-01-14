Joining forces, the Wiota Fire Department and Wiota Community Boosters announce their annual fund-raiser, a comedy night, happening on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Wiota Fire Department. Doors open both nights at 6:30 p.m.with the comedian starting at 8 pm.
After putting the annual fund-raiser on hold last year due to COVID, the Wiota Fire Department is geared up to bring back their annual Valentine’s Day weekend fundraiser event. They are currently raising funds to purchase a much-needed new truck for their department.
Wiota has seen a recent surge in revitalization with the Wiota Community Boosters banding back together around a shared goal and vision of renovating the city park. Because of this, the Wiota Fire Department has decided to combine forces with them to put on this fund-raising event, which will now benefit both the Wiota Fire Department and the Wiota Community Boosters. Proceeds for the Wiota Community Boosters will be ear marked for their “Let’s Build a Playground” initiative, which serves as phase one for the city park renovation project.
Tickets for the comedy night are $30/person and good for one night only. Be sure to specify if you’d like tickets for the Friday night or Saturday night event when purchasing. Your ticket gets you in the door and a robust charcuterie board at your table. A bar will be available all evening, and drink tickets can be purchased at the door upon arrival and throughout the evening. The doors will open each evening at 6:30 p.m. for drinks, food and mingling and then the comedian, Mark Poolos, will start at 8 pm. Seating is limited each evening and tickets are anticipated to sell quickly!
To get your tickets for the Wiota Community Fundraiser Comedy Night, contact Mitch at 712-250-0078, stop into the Wiota Steakhouse or Venmo your ticket cost, which night you’d like to attend and your mailing address to @wiotafire.