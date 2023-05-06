Officials with the Iowa Aviation Museum at Greenfield, announce James Zangger of Larchwood, is the 2023 inductee into the Hall of Fame. The induction program will be held Aug. 19 at 11:15 following a fly-in breakfast served from 7:30 – 11 a.m.
Zangger to be inducted into Iowa Aviation Museum Hall of Fame
jeffl
