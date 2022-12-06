On Dec 4, 2022, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist Church. We started off by having our annual club potluck and when everyone was done eating. our Recreational officer had us make paper airplanes and asked us what we learned from the experience, Some said teamwork and how to make a paper airplane. After that, we started our meeting, role call was what kind of shoes are you wearing? The Secretary's report and treasurer's report was read and approved. We discussed our yearly 4-H volleyball tournament and chose our team captains. We then discussed that we still had lots of fabric to use to make ty-blankets for the Cass County Hospital. Then we discussed some of the dates for upcoming events such as Beef weigh-in, verifying market beef online, 4-H foundation scholarships due, The endowment pancake supper, bucket of junk workshop, fair set up, and County fair. Lastly, we made cookie plates to give to the people that donated food to the 4-H food stand for our club, and the clover kids made snowman ornaments to go with the plates.
Breaking News
Bear Grove Blazers Meeting News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- AREA PREP ROUNDUP: AHSTW gets pair of wins over Riverside; CAM swept
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon hosts girls' invitational
- Accident at Highway 71 and 44 intersection Monday
- PREP WRESTLING: Five champions, runner-up team finish for Trojans at Humboldt meet
- PREP FOOTBALL: New football classification model will factor in socioeconomic factors
- PREP WRESTLING: AHSTW, CAM compete at Coach Riley Invite
- Director setting goals to keep Danish Windmill turning
- From Pies For Puppies to Hero Dog Lady
- PREP BASKETBALL: Riverside posts big wins over Griswold
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.