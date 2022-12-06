On Dec 4, 2022, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist Church. We started off by having our annual club potluck and when everyone was done eating. our Recreational officer had us make paper airplanes and asked us what we learned from the experience, Some said teamwork and how to make a paper airplane. After that, we started our meeting, role call was what kind of shoes are you wearing? The Secretary's report and treasurer's report was read and approved. We discussed our yearly 4-H volleyball tournament and chose our team captains. We then discussed that we still had lots of fabric to use to make ty-blankets for the Cass County Hospital. Then we discussed some of the dates for upcoming events such as Beef weigh-in, verifying market beef online, 4-H foundation scholarships due, The endowment pancake supper, bucket of junk workshop, fair set up, and County fair. Lastly, we made cookie plates to give to the people that donated food to the 4-H food stand for our club, and the clover kids made snowman ornaments to go with the plates.

