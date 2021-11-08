Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit GracePoint Church

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by GracePoint Church, formerly known as E-Free Church, on Thursday, Nov. 4. The Ambassadors learned about the recent name change and about the annual Operation Christmas Child program.
Paula and Jeff Osegard shared about the mission of Operation Christmas Child, which is to provide God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Since 1993, more than 178 million children, in more than 150 countries, have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. The project delivers not only the joy of receiving a child’s first ever gift, but also gives the child a tangible expression of God’s love.
GracePoint Church distributes specific shoe boxes to the community, individuals then fill the shoe boxes with various items like school supplies, reusable water bottles, clothing, toys, etc. Individuals choose to pack the box for either a girl or boy between three age groups: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Individuals can also virtually “pack a box” and give a donation by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.
Collection will begin Monday, Nov. 15 and will be taken through Monday, Nov. 22 at Gracepoint Church, located at 1 East 22nd Street. Collection times are as follows: Monday, Nov. 15- 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16- 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17- 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18- 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19- 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20- 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Nov. 21- 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 22- 9 to 11 a.m.
For more specific times of collection or for further information on Operation Christmas Child, please contact GracePoint Church at 712-243-4738.