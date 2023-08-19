The annual Accordion Contest Event was held on Monday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in the Pioneer Hall. Kathy Graeve of Neola had three students participate in the event. They included Joslyn Putney of Neola who played a Patriotic set and won third place, Brett Feuring of Carson. who played a French set and won 1st place, and Gavin Sisson of Harlan, who won fourth place and played a 50’s set of music.

