Area Church Services

Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church,22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean Pastor of Student and Worship Discipleship Andrew
Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the AtlanticNursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope
Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, Office Administrator
Pastor,
Sunday: Growth Groups for all ages, 9 a.m.; Worship Services, 10 a.m.- Kids and Children’s Church-Nursery available; Worship services are also available live-streamed and archived at youtube – hillsidehopeassemblyatlantic. Wednesday: Hillside Hope Adult Bible
Study, Hillside Hope Youth and Hillside Hope Kids, 6:30 p.m.; Young Adults, Second and Fourth Wednesday
________________
First Baptist Church 710 Walnut American Baptist Church
Pastor Rev. Ray McCalla Phone # 243-4651
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Pastor Dan Weibesiek
Sunday: Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship-Bible Study-Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Pastor’s Men’s Coffee-Westside, 9:30 a.m.; Dynamite Disciples/Lions Den, 2 to 5 p.m.; Youth Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 2: Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship-Bible Study-Sunday School, 10:30 a.m.;
________________
First United
Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Fellowship Coffee hosted by Jerilyn Kay, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, March 28: Men’s Breakfast Group, 7 a.m.; Wednesday, March 29: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — soup and sandwiches, 5 p.m.- service, 6 p.m.; Thursday, March 30: New Testment Bible Study, noon; Sunday, April 2: Palm Sunday- Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with Holy Communion, Palm Sunday Branch Parade- One Great Hour Sharing offering., 10 a.m.; Fellowship Coffee hosted by the Westphalens, 11 a.m.; Thursday, April 6: Maundy Thursday Service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6 p.m.; Friday, April 7: Good Friday Service at the Presbyterian Church, 6 p.m.
All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul
Catholic, Sixth and
Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Confession, 3:30 p.m.; Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass with Livestream, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday:Adoration, 4:15- 5:15 p.m.; Confession, 4:15 p.m.; Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; First Saturday: Mass, 9 a.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa
50022 712-243-3678 stpaulsatl@gmail.com Pastor Lauri Boysen
Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Confirmation, 2 p.m.; God Squad for children kindergarten through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.
______________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel 243-4846 Pastor Heather
Santi-Brown Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our
younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m. — “Do You Believe This?”- John 11:1-45; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Wednesday: Lectio Lunch, 12:15 p.m.; Confirmation Class, 2 p.m.; Lenten Wednesday Supper and Worship Around the Table, 5:30 p.m.; N.A. Ladies Meeting, 5:30 p.m.; N.A. Meeting, 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 2: Worship, 9 a.m. — Palm Sunday; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
_____________
Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. The Pastor is Rev. Kyle McBee.
Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.
Sunday, March 26 at 9:15 a.m. will be a Church service with Holy Communion. There will be Sunday School and Adult Bible Study after Church. The Bible Study of Exodus will meet at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the Parish Center and Confirmation will meet at 6 p.m.
There will be a Wednesday night Lenten Church service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m.
We will be folding and mailing the Views on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
Services will be broadcast on Mediacom at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Tuesday, Mediacom will broadcast the church service at 1 and 8:30 p.m.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Steven Goodenough
319-210-5378
www.atlantic22. adventistchurchconnect.org
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services,
11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible
Chapel, 1301
Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and
Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Current
sermon series: Old Hope for a New Year”
(Looking into what the Old Testament prophet Zechariah has to say to us today)
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please
visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone
Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712)249-3998
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; WorshipService at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
________________
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.; Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays
________________
First Evangelical
Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United
Methodist Church,
501 Main Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.;
____________
Wiota United
Methodist Church, 104 Center Street
Pastor Jessica Wietzke
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.; Bible Study-first and third Wednesdays, 2 p.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/
712-549-2303
Ross Swope, Pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Courageous Kids For Christ, 6 to 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Sunday: Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Pastor Pedersen
Sunday: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Monday: Sewing, 1:30 p.m.;
Wednesday: Bells-Choir, 5:15 p.m.; Soup Supper (Church Council), 5:30 p.m.; Lenten Service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church
Minister Loren Christensen
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Sunday: Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Discussing Biblical Values, 1:30 p.m.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United
Methodist Church 705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church 18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m. Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy
Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira,
2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace Catholic, Church of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.; Monday: Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: K-5 Rock and Middle School GAP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; High School Ignite, 7:45 p.m.; Thursday, March 14: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, March 19: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.;
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship, 10 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday: TAMP, 9 a.m.; Lord’s Cupboard, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday: Noon Lenten Bible Study, noon;
________________
Grant United
Methodist Church
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship Service, 8:30 a.m.