Proposed Fire Station Drawing

(image submitted)

An early rendering of the proposed new fire station. To make the best use of the space they had, offices had been shifted to the south end of the building and some bays had been left out, but could be added in the future.

 (image submitted)

AUDUBON — Want to have a cozy New Year’s Eve dinner at home and help a good cause?

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos