The annual Marne Community Club July Fourth Celebration will take place on Tuesday, July Fourth at the Marne Park. Those attending should bring a pot luck dish, salad or dessert to share, as well as table service for your family.
The flag will be raised at 7 p.m., with the pot luck meal to follow. Secret Recipe Marne Beans, iced tea and lemonade will be provided. Fireworks begin at dusk. All who attend are asked to give a free will donation to help pay for the fireworks. The Marne Park has horseshoe pits and several playground structures, including a Basketball court.
“Everyone is welcome to the table!” organizers said. “So pile everyone into the car (don’t forget to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets!) and come to Marne for an old-fashioned, small-town Fourth of July!”