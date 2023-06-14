On June 8, nine members of the Walnut Genealogy Society met at the Walnut Public Library at 7 p.m. The minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
In the election of officers, Paul Lees moved that all current officers retain their current positions. It was seconded and carried.
Jim Hansen told about finding Anna Jacobs’ burial spot at the Cuppys Grove Cemetery. There had been a request on findagrave.com for a photo of her stone at Monroe Township Cemetery. After research, it was discovered that Anna’s husband was pastor of the Cuppys Grove Baptist Church and she is buried there without a stone.
A broken, rusty FLT marker of the Odd Fellows was found on a tree stump close to the road on the south side of the Layton Township Cemetery. Due to the close proximity of the Merchant gravestone, a search for information for both Hiram and Susannah Merchant was done. Hiram had been a member of the Odd Fellows for almost 60 years. The marker will be repaired and placed by the Merchant stone.
Additional burials were added to the directory board at the Layton Township Cemetery by Jim and Karen Hansen, assisted by Rex Sievers and Neal Schirm.
A photo of John G. Honeywell at the age of 40 was shared with the group. Member Glenna Thompsen and members of the Cass County Genealogical Society will visit the Walnut Library on June 22 to see our genealogy resources.
A video “Understanding Gravestone Symbols” was the program presented by Jim and Karen Hansen.
Our next meeting will be a tour of the Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum, especially to see the new Civil War collection, beginning at 7 p.m. on July 13.