Office Hours
Our office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Closed Friday – Sunday.
We will be closed for Winter Holidays Dec. 23-Jan. 3.
If you need assistance with anything, please call our office at 641.747.2276 or email us at xGuthrie@iastate.edu.
Farmers Coffee Series
Join us for the annual Farmers Coffee Series at the Guthrie County ISU Extension office on the first Thursday of each month from December to March! All events are free thanks to our generous sponsors!
All coffees will be held from 9:30-11 a.m.
Jan. 6 – Rural Security with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department sponsored by Peoples Bank.
Feb. 3 — Managing Cost of Production through Agronomics — Farm Bill with Mike Witt, ISU Agronomist and Tim Christensen, ISU Farm Management Specialist sponsored by Edward Jones – Melissa Loest.
March 3 — Resilient Working Lands: Using Natural Resources to Create Returns with Catherine DeLong, ISU Water Quality Program Manager sponsored by Iowa Trust and Savings Bank.
Contact our office at 641.747.2276 with questions or to register.
Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipe
Pasta Fagioli Soup
INGREDIENTS
1. 1/2 pound turkey sausage
2. 1 tablespoon oil (canola or olive)
3. 1 cup onion, diced
4. 1 clove garlic, minced
5. 2 cups water
6. 2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
7. 1 can (15.5 ounces) white beans (cannellini or great northern)(drained and rinsed)
8. 1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes
9. 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
10. 1 cup whole wheat pasta
11. 1 cup fresh spinach (cut into bite sized pieces)
12. Shredded parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook sausage for 6 minutes. Drain grease from sausage. Remove sausage to a plate or bowl. Wipe the remaining grease out of the pan with a paper towel.
2. Add oil to the pan and heat over medium. Add onion and garlic. Sauté for 3 minutes.
3. Add water, broth, beans, tomatoes, and ground black pepper to the pan. Heat until boiling.
4. Add pasta and cook until tender (8-10 minutes).
5. Reduce heat to low. Add sausage and spinach. Simmer until spinach is wilted (about 3 minutes).
6. Serve with parmesan cheese, if desired.
Stuffed Peppers
INGREDIENTS
1. 1/2 pound ground Italian sausage, turkey sausage, or beef
2. 1 onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
3. 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
4. 1 can (15 ounces) spaghetti sauce
5. 3 cups cooked brown rice
6. 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (divided)
7. 4 green or red peppers (softball sized)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Sauté sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and cooked to 155°F. Pour off any fat.
3. Stir in oregano, spaghetti sauce, rice, and 1/2 cup cheese.
4. Wash peppers, cut in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Arrange in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
5. Spoon sausage mixture into the peppers, mounding on the top.
6. Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top. Continue to cook another 10 minutes.