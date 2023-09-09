ELK HORN — Want to get started researching your family tree, but don’t know how to do it? A free genealogy workshop series will be held on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. at the Genealogy & Education Center, 4210 Main Street in Elk Horn.
The Genealogy & Education Center of the Museum of Danish America is excited to offer a free 3-part genealogy workshop series led by staff and volunteers.
The first session will include an introduction and tour of the Genealogy and Education Center’s resources and how to get started with your research.
The second and third sessions will focus on online databases and how to collect your findings in a family history album.
Sessions will build on one another, but attendance at every session is not required. If you miss a session, feel free to stop in to have your questions answered!
Workshop sessions will range from one to two hours in length depending on attendance and questions attendees may have.