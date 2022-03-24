Produce in the Park seeks vendors, sponsors for spring and summer farmers markets

ATLANTIC – It’s Spring, and Produce in the Park is welcoming vendors and sponsors to join their Spring and Summer farmers markets. For more information and both vendor and sponsorship applications, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, or contact the Market Manager at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Spring Celebration Market (April 15)
Spring Celebration Market will be held Friday, April 15, just two days before Easter, at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic from 3-7 p.m. Spring Celebration Market will be the perfect time to pick up everything you need for Easter dinner, Easter baskets, or a spring home refresh. Shoppers will find fresh produce, meats, farm-fresh eggs, delicious pastries, cookies, and wonderful desserts such as gourmet pies, in addition to soaps and other beauty products, candles, jewelry, home decorations, and art. Spring Celebration Market will also offer both barbeque and Italian food to go. Spring Celebration Market will offer pre-ordering at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from April 6- 13, and in-person shopping on April 15.
Although vendors can apply for the Spring Celebration Market through April 14, vendors are advised to apply by March 25 to be included in early advertising. Spring Celebration Market is sponsored in part by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Cass County Tourism, Camblin Mechanical, and Cass County Farm Bureau. Additional Spring Celebration Market sponsorship opportunities are available.
Produce in the Park Summer Markets (Thursdays, June 2 – Oct. 13)
Produce in the Park’s weekly summer markets in the Atlantic City Park will begin again in June. The summer markets will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday evening from June 2 through Oct. 13—a season extension. Produce in the Park is now accepting summer vendor applications from vendors selling handmade or homegrown food and crafts.
Produce in the Park is also seeking sponsors for the 2022-2023 season, which includes 2022 summer season and 2022-2023 holiday markets (Harvest Market, Christmas Market, Sweetheart Market, and Spring Celebration Market). The market offers a range of sponsorship levels including annual sponsorships, summer month sponsorships, holiday market sponsorships, and the newly created “Presenting” sponsorship—which will be recognized on the banner hanging across Chestnut Street and limited to only one sponsor—as well as the “Food Access” sponsorship. This sponsorship makes fresh, local produce and other foods at the market accessible to all people, regardless of income. The “Food Access” sponsorship will fund free fresh produce taste tests and guest chef samples, and provide the funding to cover market costs to accept SNAP/EBT (also known as food stamps) and Double Up Food Bucks (produce coupons available to SNAP/ EBT customers).
For the latest information on Produce in the Park, follow the market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark or Instagram www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/ or visit the Produce in the Park website www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, where you can sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter.