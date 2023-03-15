AUDUBON - Possible changes and clarifications of the city’s snow removal ordinance were tabled on Tuesday after a short discussion of what should happen if a vehicle is left on the street during a snow emergency, including fines or towing.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags