ATLANTIC — Savannah Whetstone learned a lot about art from her grandmother who loved to paint, and that mentorship continues, as the pair completed a landmark together in an Exira park. They completed the work just in time for a gathering to honor another former area resident, a victim of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 whose final burial was held on Saturday in the Exira Cemetery.
Savannah grew up in Atlantic, her mother is Leslie Becker, who previously owned the Main Street Grill in the Whitney building on Chestnut Street. Her grandparents had the Chestnut Tree.
“So we have a lot of history here,” she said.
While the Main Street Grill was open, there were many paintings by Eleanor Becker on the walls for display and for sale, and some of Savannah’s, and over the years, Savannah has continued to draw and paint, in fact she has a graphic design business and a website at https://www.savannahwhetstone.com/. She does portraits and drawings, and also does freelance work, working in watercolor, and now, in latex paint on the rock.
The Exira American Legion had wanted to add a rock, like Bubba Sorensen’s Freedom Rocks, in the Legion Park. Plans included where the rock would be and what would be on it. They also had plans for a local painter to do the work, but when that fell through, they contacted
Eleanor (Becker) Andersen who talked with Savannah about it.
Savannah said she was excited to be finished with the project, adding “I’m glad the Legion reached out.”
The project began almost four months ago.
“We started the commission in early June,” Savannah said, adding that the American Legion group had all the plans for the artwork laid out.
But for Savannah and Leslie, it was a big first.
“It was trial and error,” Savannah admitted, “I’ve never painted a rock.”
So she did a lot of research. Luckily another Iowa artist had a lot of hints on his website. Savannah said she spent time looking at information from Bubba Sorensen’s Freedom Rock page to find out what kind of paint to use and other information on painting rocks.
Sorensen was “an inspiration,” Savannah said.
There are special challenges to painting on a rock, Savannah explained.
First, the surface isn’t exactly as flat as a canvas. She said she had to take that into account when doing things as simple as lettering. “With letters, you have perspectives you have to combat,” she said.
The work took about three months, about 60 to 80 hours. “I was able to come back and forth to complete the work,” she said
Her favorite part was getting to the end result.
“Like any painting, it’s all about process,” she said. There are rough spots where you don’t think it’s going to work out. “But as you work through the ugly stages, you see (how it turns out).”
Savannah said she did detail work while her grandmother helped block out the painting. Her step-grandpa, Delbert Andersen, helped out too, helping to clean off spots on the rock with heat or a wire brush.
The last stage was to sign the rock and get a coat over the paint to seal it.
Savannah said she was glad the Legion reached out, “It’s a nice piece to add to my portfolio,” she said.
She hasn’t done a rock before, but has painted a mural for the Open Door Mission. It was volunteer work, she said, a painting of a lighthouse.
After high school Savannah went to Omaha, where she attended the University of Nebraska for a bachelor’s degree in studio arts. “I wanted to do graphic design,” she said, “But they didn’t have a major in it.”
Coming back to Atlantic and Exira while doing the rock was also nice she said, “It’s nice to come back and have that tranquility, in the city it’s crazy.”
She’s glad she had the chance to paint the rock.
“This was new and different for sure,” she said, “With every challenge there are always stresses,” but she said in the end the rock turned out great. “I hope (the American Legion) loves it.”