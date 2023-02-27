The Atlantic Knights of Columbus group held its first Lent meal on Feb. 24 at the St. Pater and Paul Catholic Parish Center in Atlantic. Meals will continue to be served on March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. People can dine in at the Parish Center or get a carry out order. Those who dine in should use the west door, and those who get a carry out order should drive north on Locust St., turn east on fifth St., and stop by the north door of the parish center. Meals will be brought to your vehicle.

Tags

Trending Food Videos