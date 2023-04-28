Free Community Screening of "Chasing Childhood"

The Atlantic Public Library will be hosting a free community screening of "Chasing Childhood" on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. The film is about 90 minutes long.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

