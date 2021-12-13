Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon — 6 p.m.
Monday — Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 — 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday — Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday — Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
Holiday Hours
Dec. 24 – 4:30 a.m.-noon
Dec. 25 and 26 – Closed Merry Christmas
Dec. 31 — 4:30 a.m.- noon
Jan. 1 – Open 9 a.m.- noon (No pool)
Holly Jolly Holiday Coffee
Come have a cup of cheer & cookies to celebrate the holiday season. Bring a friend, neighbor, or just yourself & enjoy some social time. Bring your favorite treat if you would like to share with everyone.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
9-11 a.m.
Bounce House Fun
Come join us Wednesday, Dec. 29th from noon-7 p.m. for a day filled with lots of fun. Get out of the cold and burn some excess holiday energy off! Great family fun! YMCA AGE GUIDELINES APPLY: Children second grade and under must be accompanied by an adult. This is a Free Community Day.