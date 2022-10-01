The Griswold Masons will have a complete breakfast from 7-10 a.m. during Griswold's citywide garage sales and Apple Days on Saturday, Oct. 1. The breakfast is for a free-will donation and will be held at the Southwest Iowa Tiling Company on Main Street. All proceeds will go to the Griswold Betterment Fund. Garage sales are on Saturday and Apple Days will include a variety of activities at 3 Bee Farms in Griswold both Saturday and Sunday.
Griswold Masons Breakfast, Garage Sales and Apple Days this weekend
