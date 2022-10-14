Cass County Conservation is hosting the Seventh Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground, on Saturday Oct. 22 at Cold Springs Park in Lewis from 7-9 p.m. This event is a great non-scary, family friendly, free drive into the night! Prizes will be for the top three voted sites, and for some special categories. Prizes are donated by our event sponsor Cappel’s Ace Hardware. The event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.

