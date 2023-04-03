AUDUBON - It was a case of city girl meets a farmer in college. Chad Heuss was born and raised in Audubon, and comes from a farming background. Stacie grew up in Kansas and met Chad in college, and moved to Iowa after that.
featured
City Girl Meets Country Boy: Chad and Stacie Heuss farm, run Heuss Distributing
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP GIRLS' SOCCER: Atlantic girls win opener vs. Perry
- ALL-NT BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Sternberg lead all-area teams
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Area girls' track preview
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Area boys' track preview
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Griswold golf has small numbers, but lots of talent
- PREP TRACK: Atlantic competes at Earlham
- Approximately $140,936 granted to Cass County Community Projects
- Two vehicle accident Monday
- More recent competition for Salute Gymnastics
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.