Trumpeter Swans have visited the Schildberg Quarry for, at least, Twenty-two out of the last twenty-three winters. Arrival and departure dates of the swans have been as follows: 1997/1998 Dec. 18 – Jan. 2; 1998/1999 Nothing on record; 1999/2000 Dec. 25 – Feb. 15; 2000/2001 Nov. 23 – March 6; 2001/2002 Dec. 25 – Feb. 24; 2002/2003 Nov. 23 – March 15; 2003/2004 Nov. 26 — March 21; 2004/2005 Nov. 25 – March 18; 2005/2006 Nov. 17 – March 5; 2006/2007 Oct. 30 – March 9; 2007/2008 Nov. 22- Feb. 14; 2008/2009 Nov. 18- March 12; 2009-2010 Nov. 19 — Jan. 5; 2010-2011 Nov. 5 – Feb. 10; 2011/2012 Nov. 17 – Feb. 21; 2012/2013 Nov. 24– March 4; 2013/2014 Nov. 12- April 7; 2014/2015 Nov. 11- April 6; 2015/2016 Nov. 22- March 24; 2016/2017 Nov. 19- March 9; 2017/2018 Nov. 9- March 20; 2018/2019 Nov.11- Jan. 23; 2019/2020 Nov. 8- March 3; 2020/2021 Nov. 30- Feb. 13.
The Cass County Conservation Board is asking you…When do you think the first Trumpeter Swan will arrive at the Schildberg Quarry? Call in your prediction (by Nov. 11) to the Conservation Board at 712-769-2372, leave a message and return phone number if we are not in. Duplicate dates will not be allowed. For example, if a caller predicts Nov. 25, no one else will be allowed to predict that arrival date. So, call anytime until Nov. 11 to make your prediction! One prediction per family. The sponsors of this contest will determine the official arrival of more than six trumpeter swans to Lake 4. The winner will receive a Trumpeter Swan 8x10 print from the Cass County Conservation Board. Sorry, this contest is only for residents of Cass County.