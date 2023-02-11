AUDUBON — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon is seeking volunteers to help with a program to host a mobile Hunger Fight in Audubon, packaging meals that will help feed starving children in the state, across the U.S. and around the world, and is planning a potato bar to help raise money to do it.
The church is partnering with Meals From The Heartland, with a goal of packaging 30,000 meals, a way to help feed people and help people who want to volunteer.
Meals From The Heartland was established in 2008 and uses charitable donations to get ingredients and materials, to distribute the packaged food around the world, and to support ongoing operations of Meals From The Heartland.
The cost of producing one hearty meal pack is just 25 cents.
“We will need to raise $7,500 to pay for the meals we plan to package,” officials said. “We do plan to hold a few fund-raisers to reach our goal. Our first event will be a Potato Bar at the Audubon Rec Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 19.”
Organizers are very excited to host the event, “We are looking for volunteers to help unload and load the truck, groups to package meals and monetary donations to make this event a success,” they said, adding 100 percent of the funds collected will be passed on to Meals From the Heartland. “This is an amazing opportunity for community service for youth groups, businesses, family and friends, and team building!”
The meals will be packed on March 25 at the Audubon Rec Center between 10 a.m. and noon, with a goal of 30,000 meals. They expect to need about 100 volunteers.
The more monies raised, the greater the number of volunteer hunger fighters that will be able to participate. Businesses, individual businessmen and women, church groups, interested individuals, are all invited to consider offering a tax-deductible donation. “You may pass along a monetary gift to any of the sponsoring groups, who will then pass them along to Meals from the Heartland for this 2023 food packing event. Additional sponsoring groups are welcome to join in this important local, national, and international mission,” organizers said.
“This is a win-win gathering of children, youth, adults, and families, to help fight hunger here in Iowa, in the U.S. and throughout the world,” organizers said. “We will have the opportunity to work together, bringing teams of up to 10 people of any age grouping to pack for 60-minute shifts. Or you can come to help as an army of one joining with others fighting hunger as a team.”
Thousands of people have helped to fight hunger each year during mobile hunger fights and at the signature event, the annual Hunger Fight, held each fall in Des Moines, at Hy-Vee Hall. Over 26,035,992 meals were packed in 2022, 4 million of these packed at the annual Hunger Fight. Each nutritious meal contains rice, textured soy protein, dried vegetable and vitamins and accepted by most cultures throughout the world. Meals from the Heartland mission partners include the Des Moines Area Religious Council, the Food Bank of Iowa, Convoy of Hope based in Missouri and Blessman Ministries in South Africa. In 2020 alone, 1,674,000 meals were distributed across the state of Iowa.
Monetary donations can be sent to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, with checks made out to OSLC and Meals from the Heartland in the memo.
There is a google link to volunteer — sign up a team of 8-10 people for 60 minutes of packing: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1rTf_zqWbAdCLwjQJFkCxt9g8tuq6GxOMKEFue8YyJI0/edit#gid=0
Questions can be directed to the co-chairs of the event, Allie Brooks, at 641-757-0676 or allie.brooks03@yahoo.com and Katie Bierbrodt, 712-304-4033, kbruch07@hotmail.com
For more information about Meals from the Heartland, visit their website: mealsfromtheheartland.org