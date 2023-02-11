Meals

AUDUBON — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon is seeking volunteers to help with a program to host a mobile Hunger Fight in Audubon, packaging meals that will help feed starving children in the state, across the U.S. and around the world, and is planning a potato bar to help raise money to do it.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

