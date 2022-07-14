The last time I wrote for this column we began a “word search” of Church talk. The first word was “Grace.” Another big Christian word is “Salvation.” It is central to Christianity and encompasses the hope, desire, and purpose of the Christian life. The foundational scripture is John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son…” Yet “Salvation” is a loaded word with multiple interpretations.
The connection between salvation and being saved from our sins by the death of Jesus is also widespread in modern English. Even the dictionary defines “Salvation” as it is most commonly used. It might carry a lot of baggage for some people but the Biblical images for salvation describe what God has done, is doing and will do on behalf of men and women who suffer from the misery, mortality, and meaninglessness of the human condition. Salvation seems to be seen in our days as the life we will have after death- it is about going to heaven. But in the Bible, it is seldom about an afterlife; rather, it is about transformation this side of death. Even the Old Testament is full of “Salvation” references through the recounting of Israel’s history. In fact, “Salvation” appears in the book of Psalms more often than in any book in the Bible. Sometimes it is individual deliverance and sometimes collective deliverance of people or nations. The New Testament describes the second part of Salvation- Jesus’ death and resurrection. This topic is multilayered so if you would like to talk about it, please contact your pastor or priest. They would love to talk to you.
Salvation is also the transformation of ourselves and world through the love of God through Jesus. This transformation comes from losing yourself and finding yourself more fully than you have ever been. A closer analogy is the experience of love. When you love someone, you are no longer the center of your universe. It is the one you love who is. You give of yourself and yet you feel more yourself then you have ever been. The experience of salvation involves the same paradox. Jesus said, “Those who find their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake will find it” (Matthew 10:39). One of my favorite theologians said, “You do not love God and live for him so you will go to heaven. Whichever side of the grave you happen to be talking about, to love God and live for him is heaven.” “We love,” John says, “because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19). I believe that this is the part of salvation people yearn for. We yearn for the healing and transformation of our lives and yearn for the world to be a better place. We may disagree about the fine points of salvation but our common ground is that we want to share the love of God with all those around us.
In love and peace,
Pastor Lauri