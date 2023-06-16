NORFOLK, Neb – The year 2023 marks a milestone at Northeast Community College (Neb.). The College held its 50th commencement ceremony to celebrate the success of its graduates.
Three commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus were held in one day. Nursing graduates received their nurse pins and participated in a 9 a.m. commencement. The ceremony at noon., awarded credentials to graduates in Applied Technology and Health and Public Services programs, while graduates in Business and Humanities and Science, Technology, Agriculture and Math (STAM) and Business and Humanities received their degrees, diplomas and certificates at 3 p.m.
Approximately 923 graduates, including those earning more than one degree, and those who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. The 923 students earned 1,051 degrees; 67 students earned two degrees, 26 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.
The Spring 2023 graduation candidates are listed below by degree and program followed by hometown and name. Included in the list are tentative Spring 2023 candidates and the graduates who completed their studies in summer and fall 2022.
Local students include Emily Plagman of Cumberland.