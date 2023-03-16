Rotary Club Scholarships available

The Atlantic Rotary Club would like to remind graduating seniors from the Atlantic High School of the opportunity to apply for scholarships sponsored by the Rotary Club. The Atlantic Rotary Club will award two $1,000 Scholarships to graduating seniors from Atlantic High School that will be attending a Community College, Vocational or Technical Institution. The Club will also be awarding two $1,000 Scholarships to graduating seniors from the Atlantic High School that will be attending a 4-year University or College.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IHSAA NEWS: Football classifications announced, with Atlantic remaining in Class 3A
- PREP WRESTLING: Caroline Pellett gives back to wrestling
- Area Police Reports
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- Medicap Pharmacy and Iowa Diabetes Form a New Partnership to Better Serve Iowans with Diabetes
- Irwin man killed collision March 9
- Kimballton native Jensen named to Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
- Students honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University
- PREP BASKETBALL: AHSTW's Kyle Sternberg is lone area boys' all-state honoree
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.