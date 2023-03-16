Rotary Club Scholarships available

The Atlantic Rotary Club would like to remind graduating seniors from the Atlantic High School of the opportunity to apply for scholarships sponsored by the Rotary Club. The Atlantic Rotary Club will award two $1,000 Scholarships to graduating seniors from Atlantic High School that will be attending a Community College, Vocational or Technical Institution. The Club will also be awarding two $1,000 Scholarships to graduating seniors from the Atlantic High School that will be attending a 4-year University or College.

Tags