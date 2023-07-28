How would you like to get rid of everything in any room of your home, and start over with the ability to decorate without limitations?
Decorator’s Showcase, allows youth to decorate a room with their own individual style. Participants select coordinating textures and colors, the level of formality, or semi-formal looks and then put their selections into a display. Samples from books are used, they cut out pieces they like and designate that samples to be their wall, color, curtains, dresser table, or chair fabric. The samples are labeled and placed in a pop flat arranged completely by the youth.
Each member is allowed one hour for the contest, to complete their display. Senior members will be given a special decorating challenge. The challenge changes every year and is kept secret till the start of the contest, so they are granted an extra 30 minutes put together their exhibit. Intermediate members may select any room and must use a minimum of six samples of designs laid out for them to use during their hour. Junior members are tasked with decorating a bedroom and using a minimum of four different samples.
According to Julie Williamson, Decorator’s Showcase superintendent, “The exciting element of this contest is that it attracts so many participants and allows them to showcase their creativity. Members have the opportunity to practice decision-making skills and then share their reasons for those decisions during the conference judging.”
Local businesses have donated and loaned samples for 4-Hers to use, including wallpaper, paint chips, paneling, carpeting, upholstery fabrics, drapery, and curtain pieces. Samples cover many tables during the contest, giving 4-Hers a wide variety of choices in colors, patterns, and textures. Participants utilize design principles to create and execute a unique plan to match their style. After their room is designed, exhibitors have a conference with a judge to review decisions they made and talk about the elements and principles of design. Judges Award Ribbons and Best of Show Awards after all judging has taken place.
Results and room displays will be exhibited for the public to view starting in the Community Center Sunday July 30 late afternoon. Awards for this contest will be handed out on Monday, July 31 at 4 p.m. in the Community Center. Be sure to stop by the Community Center to admire the creative handiwork of these young decorators!