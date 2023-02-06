HARLAN — Harlan Municipal Utilities was awarded a grant for a drinking water project through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Altogether, six communities in southwest Iowa were awarded the grants to advance water quality projects. Harlan Municipal Utilities was awarded $500,000 for Drinking Water Project. The total project cost is $6,561,493.
Harlan among six southwest Iowa communities awarded grants for Water Quality Projects
