AUDUBON — Eli Olsen has returned to Audubon, after about 80 years.
Olsen was just 23, serving his country aboard the USS Oklahoma as a Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class when the ship was struck by torpedos and capsized.
The attack on the USS Oklahoma took the lives of 429 crewmen, including Olsen, and now, many years later, he has returned to Audubon County and will be laid to rest.
He was transported from Offutt Airforce Base to Kessler’s Funeral Home in Audubon Tuesday morning and preparations are underway for a funeral and committal in Exira Saturday and a luncheon in the American Legion Park in Exira.
The public was encouraged to line the roadway from Offutt to Audubon, and Olsen’s remains arrived in Audubon about 10:30 a.m. where he was met by a representative of the Navy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, with Pastor Steven Frock officiating. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Casket bearers will be the United States Navy.
A luncheon will be held in Legion Park in Exira following the committal service.
The family invites everyone to the Exira American Legion Park for the luncheon. While there will be some seating available, everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs.