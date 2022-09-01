An installation ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the Atlantic Post Office to install Amy Brown as Atlantic Postmaster. She officially became postmaster in October of 2019, but due to the COVID pandemic, the installation couldn’t be held until Tuesday. Brown lives in Brayton with husband Clark, and four stepchildren Wesley, Douglas, Bethany and Liam.
