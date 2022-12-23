Several area residents from Audubon County participated in the Wreaths across America Wreath Day at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, on Saturday, Dec. 17. An estimated 1,200 to 1,500 veterans, patriotic groups and individuals attended the ceremonies and wreath laying. Each person that participated in the Wreath Laying Procedure receive suggestions for placement, they include: Receive the wreath and approach the headstone; Extend the wreath outward, offering it to the veteran; Place the wreath centered at the headstone, with the bow at the top; Say the veteran’s name aloud. Please do not remove any items already placed at the headstones, such as other wreaths, flowers and other tokens left by family or friends. Over 4,200 are laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery and organizers expressed that “We couldn’t do this without you!”

