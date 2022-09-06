Exira-EHK Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

And the candidates are: Front row Queen Candidates: Jessi Marshall, Shay Burmeister, Ella Petersen, Makenzie Riley; Back row King Candidates: Donovan Partridge, Gavin Bengard, Easton Nelson, Trey Petersen.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

ELK HORN - The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans are getting ready for Homecoming 2022 just over a week into the year.

