Total Number of Voters by Precinct:
One - 961; Two - 785; Absentee - 738
Total Number of Eligible Voters:
One - 2,347; Two - 1,874; Total - 4,221
Percentage Turnout:
One - 40.95 percent; Two - 41.89 percent
Candidates -
U.S. Senator
Michael Franken (Dem) One - 249; Two - 249; Absentee - 260; Total - 758
Chuck Grassley (Rep) One - 689; Two - 519; Absentee - 452; Total - 1660
U.S. Representative #4
Ryan Melton (Dem) One - 194; Two - 210; Absentee - 227; Total - 631
Randy Feenstra (Rep) One - 668; Two - 520; Absentee - 450; Total - 1,638
Bryan Jack Holder (LBC) One - 29; Two - 12; Absentee - 10; Total - 51
Governor/Lt. Governor
Deidre DeJear/Eric Van Lacker (Dem) One 214; Two - 218; Absentee - 227; Total - 659
Kim Reynolds/Adam Gregg (Rep) One - 725; Two - 548; Absentee - 483; Total - 1,756
Rick Stewart/Marco Battaglia (Lib) One - 11; Two - 12; Absentee - 9; Total - 32
Secretary of State
Joel Miller (Dem) One - 212; Two - 216; Absentee - 215; Total - 643
Paul D. Pate (Rep) One - 683; Two - 534; Absentee - 472; Total - 1,689
Auditor of State
Rob Sand (Dem) One - 307; Two - 275; Absentee - 301; Total - 883
Todd Halbur (Rep) One - 585; Two - 479; Absentee - 388; Total - 1,452
Treasurer of State
Michael L. Fitzgeral (Dem) One - 328; Two - 282; Absentee - 313; Total - 923
Roby Smith (Rep) One - 557; Two - 465; Absentee - 376; Total - 1,398
Secretary of Agriculture
John Norwood (Dem) One - 165; Two - 192; Absentee - 207; Total - 564
Mike Naig (Rep) One - 731; Two - 557; Absentee - 483; Total - 1,771
Attorney General
Tom Miller (Dem) One - 325; Two - 269; Absentee - 325; Total - 919
Brenna Bird (Rep) One - 586; Two - 491; Absentee - 382; Total - 1,459
State Senator District 6
Jason Schulz (Rep) One - 672; Two - 560; Absentee - 451; Total - 1,683
David M Davis (Lib) One - 106; Two - 126; Absentee - 110; Total - 342
State Representative District 11
Brian Best (Rep) One - 744; Two - 612; Absentee - 517; Total - 1,873
County Board of Supervisors
Heath Hansen (Rep) One - 766; Two - 615; Absentee - 512; Total - 1,893
County Treasurer
Debra M Campbell (Dem) One - 664; Two - 511; Absentee - 543; Total - 1,718
County Recorder
Miranda J Bills (Dem) One - 624; Two - 487; Absentee - 493; Total 1,604
County Attorney
Christopher R Swensen (Dem) One - 557; Two - 452; Absentee - 463; Total - 1,472
County Hospital Trustee
Anne Bornstad Miller One - 500; Two - 332; Absentee - 333; Total - 1,165
Philip Beisswenger One - 488; Two - 320; Absentee - 326; Total - 1.134
Marlene Ballou One - 520; Two - 454; Absentee - 405; Total - 1,379
Victoria Robinson One - 520; Two - 341; Absentee - 364; Total - 1.225
Mark Kessler One - 502; Two - 416; Absentee - 373; Total - 1,290
SOil and Water Conservation
Lora L Anthofer One - 538; Two - 433; Absentee - 399; Total - 1,370
Jonnie R. Meislahn One - 596; Two - 411; Absentee - 432; Total - 1,439
County Ag Extension Co Members
Amanda Warnaca One - 400; Two - 371; Absentee - 290; Total - 1,061
Eunice Mennenoh One - 449; Two - 336; Absentee - 340; Total - 1,125
Tonya Vetter One - 477; Two - 350; Absentee - 328; Total - 1.155